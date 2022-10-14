 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student loan forgiveness applications now open through beta mode website, Biden administration says

  • 0
Student loan forgiveness applications now open through beta mode website, Biden administration says

US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on August 24 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting October 14.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting Friday evening, officials told CNN, allowing applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month.

In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred