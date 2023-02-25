 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Student attacks school employee after Nintendo Switch taken away

This still from a video released by the Flagler County, Florida Sheriff's Office shows a Matanzas High School student attacking a school employee. Parts of this image were blurred by the Flager County Sheriff's office. CNN further blurred parts of the image to protect identities.

 Flagler County Sheriff's Office

A Florida high school student has been arrested after a video showed him attacking a school employee after she took away his Nintendo Switch device, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The Matanzas High School student has been charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

