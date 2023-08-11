 Skip to main content
STIs are on the rise in the US. A pill taken after sex could help slow them down

Recent research suggests one pill of doxycycline taken shortly after unprotected sex may help prevent STIs in some groups.

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP

(CNN) — As rates of sexually transmitted infections continue to skyrocket across the United States, a growing number of physicians are prescribing a commonly used antibiotic as a way to prevent chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis infections in gay and bisexual men and transgender women.

Doxycycline is a class of medications traditionally used to treat bacterial STIs after someone has been infected. Yet recent research suggests that one 200mg dose of the drug can be effective in preventing such infections among men who have sex with men if taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex.

