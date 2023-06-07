 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steve Bannon subpoenaed in January 6 probe

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump pardons Steve Bannon as one of his final acts in office

(CNN) — Steve Bannon, a right-wing podcast host and former White House adviser to Donald Trump, was subpoenaed to provide documents and testimony to a federal grand jury investigating January 6, 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bannon was subpoenaed roughly a month ago. Neither Bannon nor his attorney responded to request for comment. The subpoena was first reported by NBC News.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred