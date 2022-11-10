 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here's what to know

States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here's what to know

An election worker removes tabulated ballots from the machine inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office on November 10 in Phoenix.

 Matt York/AP

New batches of votes were reported late Thursday evening in Arizona and Nevada -- states with key races that will determine control of the Senate -- but it's still not clear when enough of the outstanding hundreds of thousands of ballots will be counted to call the Senate and gubernatorial contests in those states.

Control of the House is also still in the balance as ballots are counted in states such as California. Republicans appear to be inching toward a majority, though they have not yet secured enough wins to take control as more than two dozen congressional races remain uncalled.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Chandelis Duster, Alli Gordon, Annie Grayer, Christina Maxouris, Ella Nilsen, Donie O'Sullivan, Manu Raju, Paul Vercammen and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

