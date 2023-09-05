 Skip to main content
State Rep. Gloria Johnson of ‘Tennessee Three’ launches US Senate bid

  Updated
State Rep. Gloria Johnson of ‘Tennessee Three’ launches US Senate bid

Supporters gather around Tennessee state representative Gloria Johnson as she announces her run for US Senate at Savage Gardens in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 5.

 Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel/USA Today Network

Washington (CNN) — Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson, who made national headlines earlier this year as one of three lawmakers facing expulsion over protesting for more gun control on the state House floor, announced a longshot bid for the US Senate on Tuesday.

“We need somebody that’s gonna care about Tennessee families and lifting them up and making sure that it’s them that we’re trying to cut costs and not cutting costs for corporations and billionaires. We’ve got to make sure that Tennessee families are earning a good wage, have access to affordable health care, have great schools for their kids, and can live in dignity and be able to retire,” Johnson said during remarks, according to a campaign news release.

