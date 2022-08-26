 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Star Trek' legend's ashes will head to deep space on a Vulcan rocket

  • 0
'Star Trek' legend's ashes will head to deep space on a Vulcan rocket

The ashes of the late trailblazing "Star Trek" actor Nichelle Nichols will take flight when they are released into space from a Vulcan Centaur rocket later this year.

 CBS/Getty Images

The ashes of the late trailblazing "Star Trek" actor Nichelle Nichols will take flight when they are released into space from a Vulcan Centaur rocket by United Launch Alliance later this year.

Nichols -- who died at 89 on July 30 -- is best known for playing Lt. Nyota Uhura in the "Star Trek" television series from 1966 to 1969, and in the sci-fi franchise's films from 1979 to 1991.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK