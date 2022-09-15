 Skip to main content
Special master appointed to review documents from Mar-a-Lago search; DOJ request to revive criminal probe rejected

A Brooklyn-based federal judge was selected on Thursday to serve as an independent arbiter to review the materials seized in the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

The special master will be Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, who was put forward as a possible candidate for the special master role by Trump, who had sued in court to obtain the review. The Justice Department also endorsed Dearie's appointment.

