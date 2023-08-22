 Skip to main content
Special counsel investigating false statements made by Trump employees in classified documents case

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on August 1 in Washington, DC.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s office is continuing to investigate whether two employees of Donald Trump gave false testimony to a grand jury as part of the criminal probe into the former president’s retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors revealed in a court filing Tuesday.

The filing provides the most direct explanation of how prosecutors obtained information used in the superseding indictment.

CNN’s Casey Gannon contributed to this report.

