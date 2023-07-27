 Skip to main content
Special counsel brings more charges against Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Special counsel brings more charges against Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday brought additional charges against former President Donald Trump in the case alleging mishandling of classified documents from his time in the White House.

Prosecutors allege in the updated indictment that two Trump employees – aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira – attempted to delete security camera footage at the former president’s resort after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for it.

