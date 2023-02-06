 Skip to main content
SpaceX put a Tesla sportscar into space five years ago. Where is it now?

This February 8, 2018 handout photo from SpaceX shows the Tesla roadster after it launched atop a Falcon Heavy rocket with a dummy driver named "Starman."

 SpaceX/Getty Images

It's now been half a decade since SpaceX turned heads around the world with its decision to launch Elon Musk's personal Tesla roadster into outer space, sending the car on an endless journey into the cosmic wilderness where it's expected to remain for millennia to come.

As of Monday, February 6, the cherry-colored sports car has officially been in space for exactly five years.

