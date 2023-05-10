 Skip to main content
SpaceX and startup Vast hope to put the world's first private space station in orbit

Vast — a California-based startup and one of the newest entrants in the world of privatized spaceflight — plans to use a SpaceX rocket to launch what it hopes to be the world's first commercial space station and ferry passengers to and from the orbiting outpost.

It's not clear how much the agreement, announced by Vast on Wednesday, will cost. Company leadership declined to comment on the matter to CNN. Nor is it clear how much a trip to the proposed space station would cost visitors, which could include professional astronauts or tourists.

