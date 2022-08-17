 Skip to main content
Spacewalk cut short by issue with Russian cosmonaut's spacesuit: 'Drop everything and start going back right away'

A Russian cosmonaut was ordered to return to the International Space Station's airlock because of an issue with his spacesuit.

A spacewalk was cut short just a few hours into what was intended to be a nearly seven-hour spacewalk after a Russian cosmonaut was repeatedly ordered to drop what he was working on and return to the International Space Station's airlock because of an issue with his spacesuit.

NASA officials said during a livestream that the cosmonaut, Oleg Artemyev, was never in any danger. Still, issues with the battery pack that powers his spacesuit were concerning enough for flight controllers to urgently order him to return to the space station and attach his suit to ISS power. The battery issues were causing "voltage fluctuations" in Artemyev's spacesuit, according to commentary on the spacewalk livestream.

