Space Force releases official song 'Semper Supra'

The US Space Force released its official song, titled "Semper Supra," on September 20.

The US Space Force released its official song, titled "Semper Supra," on Tuesday.

The song was unveiled for the first-time during Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond's speech at the 2022 Air & Space Forces Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland on Tuesday.

