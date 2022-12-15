 Skip to main content
Soyuz spacecraft docked to International Space Station springs 'fairly significant' coolant leak

Soyuz spacecraft leak

Russia's Soyuz spacecraft, which is docked to the Russian segment of the International Space Station.

 Courtesy: NASA-TV

A planned spacewalk by the Russian space agency Roscosmos has been called off following the discovery of a coolant leak coming from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is currently docked to the International Space Station.

NASA's Rob Navias, speaking on the NASA TV broadcast, called it a "fairly significant" leak. Live images during the broadcast showed liquid spewing out from the Soyuz. Navias said the leak was first observed around 7:45 p.m. ET Wednesday.

