Southwest passengers still waiting on bags should receive them in 'days (not weeks),' airline says

Hundreds of unclaimed suitcases sit near the Southwest Airlines baggage claim area at Nashville International Airport after the airline cancelled thousands of flights on December 27, 2022.

Five days into the New year and some Southwest Passengers still don't have their luggage back after the holiday travel meltdown.

Karen Jenkins is still waiting for a suitcase containing custom medical supplies that went missing nearly two weeks ago on her Southwest Airlines journey from St. Louis to Baltimore.

"This has been the worst Christmas ever, ever, ever I've gone through," she told CNN recently while preparing to fly back home.

