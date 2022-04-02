 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Southwest apologizes for delays, canceled flights Saturday, blames weather, technical issues

  • Updated
  • 0
Southwest Airlines expands service, adding flights between Maui and Long Beach

Southwest issued a "Operational Disruption Advisory" letter to its customers Saturday after hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled.  

The company blamed 'weather challenges in Florida' impacting the airlines' system as well as intermittent technical issues.  

Taking its apology to customers on Twitter, Southwest tweeted:

"We offer our heartfelt apologies for any inconvenience, and we will continue to work with Customers who experience a disruption in their travel plans."

For many customers, stuck in airports and on tarmacs across the U.S., the apology came too late. 

In a tweet, a customer wrote: "On hold with SW Customer Service for 4+ hours. Then got an actual human on the phone… we discussed rebooking options and she says “let me put you on hold why I make those changes.” That was an HOUR ago. This is beyond ridiculous."

One family coming home from what is described as the 'Happiest Place on Earth' commented: "Not the magical ending we had hoped for on our family Disney World trip. Canceled direct flight and stranded three days with no hotel openings. A nightmare with four children, including twin toddlers."

According to FlightAware.com, 54% of Southwest's flights Saturday were delayed or canceled.

