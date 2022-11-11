 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Some past and current Republican members of Congress blame Trump for party's losses, say time to move on in 2024

  Updated
  • 0
Former and current Republican members of Congress refused to commit to the possibility of a Donald Trump bid for the presidency in interviews on conservative talk radio following the midterm elections. Trump is pictured here on November 8 in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former and current Republican members of Congress refused to commit to the possibility of a Donald Trump bid for the presidency in interviews on conservative talk radio following the midterm elections.

With the results still being counted in some states, numerous members and former members speaking candidly took aim at the former president for the party's subpar results -- with some openly pointing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a better candidate for the party.

