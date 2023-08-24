 Skip to main content
Solar Orbiter observes jets of material escaping the sun

(CNN) — The Solar Orbiter mission has discovered jets of material rapidly releasing from the sun’s outer atmosphere.

Astronomers believe these jets could be the source of the solar wind, a stream of charged particles that continuously flows from the sun across the solar system. The jets of charged particles, called plasma, last between 20 and 100 seconds each and move at about 223,694 miles per hour (360,000 kilometers per hour).

