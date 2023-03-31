 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Social Security will not be able to pay full benefits in 2034 if Congress doesn't act

  • Updated
  • 0
Social Security will not be able to pay full benefits in 2034 if Congress doesn't act

Social Security trust funds are projected to run dry in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to address the pending shortfall.

 Adobe Stock

Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to address the pending shortfall, according to an annual report released Friday by the Social Security trustees.

That's because the combined Social Security trust funds -- which help support payouts for the elderly, survivors and disabled -- are projected to run dry that year. At that time, the funds' reserves will be depleted, and the program's continuing income will only cover 80% of benefits owed.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred