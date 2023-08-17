 Skip to main content
Snake season starts early as unusually high temperatures hit Australia

The Australian Reptile Park is issuing a warning for the public to be on the lookout for venomous snakes, which are more active due to unusually high temperatures.

 Australian Reptile Park

(CNN) — Warming global temperatures are dangerous for people in many ways, but they’re proving ideal for one type of animal: venomous snakes.

As Australia’s east coast experiences one of its warmest winters on record, snake season appears to have started early. The Australian Reptile Park has issued an “urgent warning” for people to be on the look out for venomous snakes.

