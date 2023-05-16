 Skip to main content
Size of a Jurassic sea giant found due to fossil discovery, study says

Size of a Jurassic sea giant found due to fossil discovery, study says

Artwork by study coauthor Megan Jacobs imagines what a large Late Jurassic-age pliosaur would have looked like.

 Megan Jacobs/University of Portsmouth

(CNN) — The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.

The findings from the Late Jurassic period, though fragmentary, suggest the pliosaur was about twice the size of a killer whale — and move lead study author David Martill closer to redemption. That’s due to what many researchers considered inaccurate claims he made about the size of another pliosaur in the BBC’s 1999 television documentary series “Walking With Dinosaurs.”

