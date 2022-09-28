 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six people were shot near an Oakland, California, school campus. Authorities are looking for the shooter

  • Updated
  • 0
Six people were shot near an Oakland, California, school campus. Authorities are looking for the shooter

Six people were injured in a shooting at an East Oakland, California, school campus on September 28.

 KGO

Six people were injured in a Wednesday shooting at an East Oakland, California, school campus, and authorities are looking for those responsible, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 12:45 p.m. local time at a school campus that houses four different schools, Oakland Police Assistant Chief Darren Allison said in a Wednesday evening news conference. The schools range from middle to high schools, the assistant chief said.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred