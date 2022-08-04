 Skip to main content
Sinema says she will 'move forward' on economic bill, giving Democrats the votes to move ahead

Sinema says she will 'move forward' on economic bill, giving Democrats the votes to move ahead

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on August 4 announced that the Senate will reconvene on August 6 and plan to take the first procedural vote to proceed to the Democrats' climate and health care bill. Schumer is pictured in Washington, DC in 2019.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday night agreed to support the Democrats' economic bill, giving Democrats the 50 votes they need to pass the legislation in the coming days.

Sinema's support is critical given that all 50 Republicans will oppose a plan they argue would hurt the economy and cost far more than Democrats are contending -- so any one Democratic defection could sink it.

CNN's Jessica Dean, Ella Nilsen, Clare Foran and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

