Sinéad O’Connor, Irish singer behind ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ and more, dead at 56

RTE: Sinéad O’Connor, Irish singer behind ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ and more, dead at 56

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, here performing in Amsterdam in 1988, is dead at 56.

 Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

(CNN) — Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who became as well known for her remarkable music as her personal life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56. 

The news of her death was confirmed by RTE, who shared a family statement:

