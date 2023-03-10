 Skip to main content
Silicon Valley Bank collapses after failing to raise capital

Silicon Valley Bank collapses after failing to raise capital

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed Friday morning after a stunning 48 hours in which a bank run and a capital crisis led to the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history.

California regulators closed down the tech lender and put it under the control of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The FDIC is acting as a receiver, which typically means it will liquidate the bank's assets to pay back its customers, including depositors and creditors.

