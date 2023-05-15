 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shooter who killed 3 and injured several others in Farmington, New Mexico, appears to have randomly fired at victims, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
New Mexico shooting
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

(CNN) — The teenage gunman who killed three people and wounded six others in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday appeared to target victims randomly and used at least three guns in the attack, including an AR-15-style rifle, police said.

The shooting appears to have been “purely random” as “there were no schools, no churches, no individuals targeted,” Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video statement Monday night.

CNN’s Dave Alsup, Steve Almasy, Sara Smart and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred