WOODSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A severe storm hit the small town of Woodstown, New Jersey on Saturday night, leaving damage in its wake.
Severe storm leaves damage behind in small town in New Jersey
- By TaRhonda Thomas
-
-
- 0
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for all Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches. && Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii; Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King; Tides Project at:; PacificIslandsKingTides.org
WOODSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A severe storm hit the small town of Woodstown, New Jersey on Saturday night, leaving damage in its wake.
Woodstown police say no one was hurt, but two homes are uninhabitable. The storm left many residents in the small town with a big cleanup ahead of them.
An uprooted tree caused concern in the cemetery of Spencer UAME Church, which is over 200 years old.
"I wanted to see if any of the trees fell on their gravestones," said Lisa Braxton as she walked through the cemetery searching for family names.
Dozens of resting places were disturbed as winds uprooted trees in the cemetery.
Several of the graves underneath the branches were the graves of Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
"We're just devastated at the moment. This is a historical site," says Spencer UAME Pastor Andrew Fulton. "God had blessed us for over 205 years."
Across the street from the church, Dan Jackson assessed the damage in his yard.
"It was really bad, really bad. All down the street - that guy just got a new roof put on his house, the tree came straight down on that," said Jackson.
His house is along Bailey Street, where several homes had downed trees and limbs and toppled yard furniture.
Along South Main Street, ten power lines snapped in the storm.
"This is an extensive amount of damage," said Amber Burruezo, spokesperson for Atlantic City Electric. "There are literally sections of the grid that we'll be rebuilding."
Crews worked through Saturday night and all day Sunday to remove the downed poles and replace them with new ones.
"Within the next 24 hours we're going to ensure that this road is open," said Burruezo.
About 4,000 people lost power in Woodstown Saturday night. As of Sunday morning, only about 60 were still without power. Atlantic City Electric credits its power grid with keeping the outages from being more widespread.
Neighbors also offered helping hands to one another.
"When you do need help, I think they're all ready to jump in," said John Fox of Elsinboro.
He was one of several people who helped Jackson clean up debris from his yard.
As powerful as the storm was, it left Spencer UAME Church unscathed, giving members gathered for Sunday service another reason to rejoice.
"It did spare the church so that's a blessing," said Braxton.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.