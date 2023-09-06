 Skip to main content
Serious traffic accidents due to marijuana use rise after legalization, study finds

Being stoned behind the wheel can be more dangerous than driving drunk in Canada, where recreational cannabis was legalized in 2018, according to a new study.

 JasonDoiy/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Documented marijuana-related traffic accidents that required treatment in an emergency room rose 475% between 2010 and 2021, the study found. Car crashes due to drunk driving grew only 9.4% during the same time period, although the raw numbers of alcohol-related accidents was in the thousands, not the hundreds as with cannabis.     

An error occurred