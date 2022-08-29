 Skip to main content
Serena Williams begins US Open with a convincing singles win

  • 0
US player Serena Williams reacts after a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29.

 Corey Sipkin/AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams, playing in what is likely the final tennis tournament of her storied career, opened singles play with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinić in the first round of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams will open doubles play with her sister Venus on Wednesday.

CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this report.

