 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Serena Williams announces she will 'evolve away from tennis' after upcoming US Open

  • 0
Serena Williams announces she will 'evolve away from tennis' after upcoming US Open

Serena Williams, pictured playing a 2019 match, has announced that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open to focus on "other things that are important to me."

 Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Serena Williams has announced that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open to focus on "other things that are important to me."

In an article in Vogue, the 23-time grand slam winner said that, although she will try to win at the US Open, it is time for her to move "in a different direction."

CNN's Amy Woodyatt contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK