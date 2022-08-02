 Skip to main content
Senate passes long-sought bill to help veterans affected by burn pits

The Senate will vote August 2 on long-sought bipartisan legislation to expand health care benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced.

 Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Senate voted Tuesday night to pass a long-sought bipartisan legislation to expand health care benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law. The final vote was 86-11.

Passage of the bill marks the end of a lengthy fight to get the legislation through Congress, as veterans and their advocates had been demonstrating on Capitol Hill for days. Many veterans were allowed into the Senate gallery to watch the final vote on Tuesday evening.

CNN's Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

