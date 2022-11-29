 Skip to main content
Senate passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in landmark vote

The Senate on November 29 passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.

 Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, called the Respect for Marriage Act, in a landmark bipartisan vote.

The final vote was 61-36. The bill was supported by all members of the Democratic caucus and 12 Republicans, the same dozen GOP members who backed the bill for a procedural vote earlier this month.

CNN's Alex Rogers and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

