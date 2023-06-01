 Skip to main content
Senate passes bill to block Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

 Alex Brandon/AP

Washington (CNN) — Both the Senate and the House have now passed a bill to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which promises to cancel up to $20,000 of debt for millions of borrowers but has been held up by courts.

The bill now goes to Biden’s desk for his signature, but the president has pledged to veto the legislation.

CNN’s Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.

