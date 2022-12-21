 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown

  • 0
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown

After a day of stalled negotiations, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took procedural steps on December 21 just before midnight that could force a final vote on the year-long government spending bill December 23 or December 24 .

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images/FILE

The Senate voted Thursday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The House must next pass the measure as lawmakers race the clock to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.

The expectation on Capitol Hill is that a shutdown will be avoided, but congressional leaders have little room for error with government funding set to expire at the end of the day Friday. Once the House passes the bill it will be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The final vote tally in the Senate was 68-29.

CNN's Kristin Wilson, Morgan Rimmer, Lauren Fox and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred