Senate clears key procedural step on bill to protect same-sex marriage

The Senate is voting Wednesday to advance legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday cleared a key procedural hurdle toward historic passage of the bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, voting 62-37 to break a filibuster.

There could be additional votes before final passage, but Wednesday's successful test vote signals the bill is on a glide path to succeed, a remarkable turn of events given how contentious the issue of same-sex marriage was just a few years ago.

CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran contributed to this report.

