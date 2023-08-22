 Skip to main content
See striking moon photos captured by India’s lunar lander during its approach

  • Updated
  • 0
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's Lander Imager Camera 4 captured this view of the lunar surface on August 20.

 From ISRO/Twitter

(CNN) — India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is swooping toward the moon’s surface ahead of its historic landing attempt, and it’s capturing some stunning visuals on the way.

The Indian Space Research Organization confirmed Tuesday that Chandrayaan-3 is on schedule and “smooth sailing is continuing.” The spacecraft is set to begin its final descent toward the moon’s surface on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. IST (8:15 a.m. ET).

