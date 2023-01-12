 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9

  • 0

Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands.

At least seven people were killed in central Alabama's Autauga County, with two others -- including a 5-year-old boy -- killed in Georgia, officials said. In those states and Kentucky, at least 37 preliminary tornado reports were recorded in storms that damaged power lines, severed tree limbs and sent debris flying into streets.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn, Tina Burnside, Taylor Ward, Haley Brink, Melissa Alonso, Paul P. Murphy and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred