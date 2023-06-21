 Skip to main content
Searchers detected banging while scouring the Atlantic for a manned submersible now running out of oxygen

(CNN) Search and rescue teams looking for a missing submersible with five people aboard were given new hope Tuesday when banging sounds were picked up from the Atlantic Ocean, according to a US government memo obtained by CNN.

The underwater sounds were detected by sonar devices deployed to find the 21-foot vessel that lost contact Sunday while descending 13,000 feet to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. The banging first came every 30 minutes and was heard again four hours later, the memo states.

U.S. Air Force Equipment

Equipment that was flown in by U.S. Air Force transport planes is loaded onto the offshore vessel Horizon Arctic, before its deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.
Rescuers are racing the clock in search for a manned submersible lost while touring Titanic wreckage

Hamish Harding posted an image of the submersible to his social media accounts on Saturday.
Submersible Victims

From left, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush

An error occurred