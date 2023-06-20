 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search for manned submersible focuses on area where banging sounds were detected

  • 0
Search for manned submersible focuses on area where banging sounds were detected

From left, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush.

 Obtained by CNN

(CNN) — The massive operation to find a missing submersible with five people aboard is focused on an area where more banging sounds were picked up Wednesday in the remote North Atlantic Ocean, sparking hope in some quarters even as the craft’s oxygen wanes.

The operation was still a “search and rescue mission, 100%,” US Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick stressed Wednesday. It remains unclear whether the noises are from the missing submersible, he said. Naval experts were analyzing tapes of the sounds in an attempt to determine their origin.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez, Eric Levenson, Rob Frehse, Dave Alsup, Jacqueline Rose, Raja Razek, Laura Ly, Paula Newton, Artemis Moshtaghian, Celina Tebor, Gabe Cohen and Jose Lesh contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred