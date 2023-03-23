 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible
over Oahu through tonight, bringing periods of heavy rainfall
to both leeward and windward communities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Scientists uncover what accelerated an interstellar comet through our solar system

  • 0
This artist's illustration depicts Oumuamua moving toward the outskirts of our solar system after being heated by the sun.

 NASA/ESA/Joseph Olmsted and Frank Summers, STScI

In 2017, 'Oumuamua became the first observed interstellar object to zip through our solar system, and its appearance sparked questions scientists are still trying to answer.

The object, similar in shape to a cigar or a pancake, was the size of an asteroid and moved in a somewhat cometlike way but lacked a cometary tail.

