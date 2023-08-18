 Skip to main content
School board votes to fire teacher who read book on gender identity to Georgia fifth-graders

(CNN) — A suburban Atlanta school board has voted to terminate the contract of a teacher who read a book about gender identity to gifted fifth-graders – the latest salvo in a nationwide clash over how issues like gender and race are discussed in public school classrooms.

The Cobb County board voted 4-3 Thursday to terminate the contract of Katherine Rinderle, disagreeing with the recommendation of a panel of retired county educators. She was removed from her classroom in March after a parent complained she’d read “My Shadow is Purple” to her class, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which represents her in part.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess, Jennifer Rivera, Dawn Sawyer, Carrington Peavy and Chris Youd contributed.

