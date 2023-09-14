 Skip to main content
Same-sex couple in Kentucky denied marriage licenses from county clerk awarded $100,000 in damages

(CNN) — A same-sex couple in Kentucky who were denied marriage licenses by former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis was awarded $100,000 in damages by a federal jury, according to court documents.

David Ermold and David Moore – who each received $50,000 on Wednesday – sued Davis after being denied marriage licenses multiple times by Davis or her office, CNN previously reported.

CNN’s Marlon Sorto contributed to this report.

