Ryan Seacrest named new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest, here at a live taping of American Idol in May, is the new host of ‘\"Wheel of Fortune."

 Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

(CNN) — Ryan Seacrest will take his place as the new host of “Wheel of Fortune” in 2024, Sony Pictures Television, the company that produces the game show, announced on Tuesday in a news release sent to CNN.

Seacrest has signed a multi-year agreement with the show and will also serve as a consulting producer, the release states.

