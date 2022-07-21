 Skip to main content
Russia's Ukraine war effort running 'out of steam' as Putin's ability to spy in Europe cut in half, MI6 chief says

MI6 Chief Richard Moore speaks at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, London, where he said that Britain's intelligence agencies must open up to co-operation with the global tech sector if they are to counter the rising cyber threats from hostile states, criminals and terrorists.

 Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/Getty Images

The chief of Britain's foreign intelligence service believes that Russia is losing steam in its invasion of Ukraine, and has lost its ability to spy in Europe "by half" following the expulsion of more than 400 Russian intelligence officers from cities across Europe and the arrest of several deep-cover spies posing as civilians.

Richard Moore, the head of MI6, told CNN's Jim Sciutto at the Aspen Security Forum that since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, European countries have expelled "north of 400 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover" across the bloc.

