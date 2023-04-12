 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Russians fear a second wave of mobilization, as Putin prepares to make it harder to avoid a military call-up

A military cadet stands in front of a billboard promoting contract army service in Saint Petersburg on October 5, 2022.

 Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images

When Vladimir Putin tried to mobilize hundreds of thousands of citizens to fight in his invasion of Ukraine last September, chaos, fear and anger reverberated through Russia.

For many, those feelings returned on Wednesday after the Russian parliament approved a law that made the country's conscription program more efficient, more modern -- and harder to evade.

CNN's Vasco Cotovio, Anna Chernova, Sarah Dean and Max Foster contributed reporting.

