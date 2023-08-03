 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russian warship seen listing in Black Sea after Ukrainian sea drone attack on major base

  • 0
Russian warship seen listing in Black Sea after Ukrainian sea drone attack on major base

Social media videos showed a Russian warship listing heavily and being towed after Moscow claimed it had foiled a Ukrainian sea drone attack on a Black Sea naval base.

 Social Media

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Ukrainian sea drones attacked a major naval base in Russia on Friday, leaving a damaged Russian warship listing in the Black Sea in a brazen strike carried out hundreds of miles from Ukrainian-held territory.

Dramatic social media videos showed the vessel, an amphibious Russian landing ship, tilting badly and sitting very low in the water as it was being towed near the base at Novorossiysk, Russia’s largest port.

CNN’s Julia Kesaieva contributed reporting.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred