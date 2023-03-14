 Skip to main content
Russian fighter jet forces down US drone over Black Sea after intercept

Russian fighter jet forces down US drone over Black Sea after intercept

A Russian fighter jet forced down a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea on March 14 after damaging the propeller of the American MQ-9 Reaper drone, according to a US official familiar with the incident.

 Senior Airman Christa Anderson/U.S. Air National Guard

A Russian fighter jet forced down a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday after damaging the propeller of the American MQ-9 Reaper drone, according to the US military.

The Reaper drone and two Russian Su-27 aircraft were flying over international waters over the Black Sea on Tuesday when one of the Russian jets intentionally flew in front of and dumped fuel on the unmanned drone several times, a statement from US European Command said.

CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed reporting.

An error occurred