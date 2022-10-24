 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 8
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction

Brittney Griner's attorneys are appealing her verdict in a Russian court on October 25, nearly three months after the US basketball star was convicted of smuggling drugs and sentenced to nine years in prison. Griner is seen here in Khimki, Russia on August 4.

 Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Getty Images

A judge in Russia has left Brittney Griner's verdict in place, upholding on Tuesday the US basketball star's conviction on drug smuggling charges and reducing only slightly her nine-year prison sentence.

Griner's sentence will be modified to count the time she spent in pretrial detention after her February 17 arrest at a Moscow airport, the judge ruled, with each day in pretrial custody counting as 1.5 days toward her prison sentence. It was not immediately clear exactly how much that would reduce the sentence.

CNN's Arlette Saenz, Niamh Kennedy, Matthew Chance, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

