 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russian accounts admit Ukrainian forces are making some gains in heavy fighting

  • 0
Russian accounts admit Ukrainian forces are making some gains in heavy fighting

Ukrainian troops ride atop an armored personnel carrier vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia region on June 11.

 Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Russian and Ukrainian forces are reporting intense fighting along the border of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and southern Zaporizhzhia regions as Kyiv’s military attempts to break through the front lines and recapture territory in an ongoing counteroffensive.

The new reports came as Russian missiles attacked the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, killing at least 11 people and injuring 28, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration.

CNN’s Olga Voitovych, Sharon Braithwaite and Andrew Carey contributed reporting.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred